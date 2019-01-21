Daniel Radcliffe admits marriage 'seems like the most romantic thing you can do' Daniel has been dating Erin Drake since 2013

Daniel Radcliffe is set to appear in brand new film Guns Akimbo and fans have been going wild for the trailer, which shows the actor is worlds away from his wizarding past. Daniel, 30, grew up in the spotlight as the star of the Harry Potter films but nowadays, he likes to lead a more private life. The actor rarely speaks about his relationship with girlfriend, actress Erin Drake, but it seems he is willing to admit he is a hopeless romantic.

Daniel and Erin have been together since 2018

Daniel admitted in an interview back in 2015: "I was writing poetry consistently when I was 16 to 19 or 20. In that period I would have written a lot of love poems." But he added: "I have none that I want to see in print on the Internet forever!" Speaking to Elle magazine at the time, the actor also talked marriage and said: "It seems like the most romantic thing you can do is stand up in front of all your friends and say that you love this person..." He later added: "At the same time, the amount of stress that goes with a wedding... I don’t know."

Daniel's girlfriend is also an actor

He also added that his parents are an inspiration for him when it does come to thinking about marriage. "I think my mum and dad have an incredibly equal marriage," he said. "Sometimes, when I watch American dating TV shows, like The Millionaire Matchmaker, I know the men on there get told nothing but wonderful things about themselves all the time but I watch them, and I’m like, 'How are you speaking to a woman like this?!'"

Daniel's girlfriend Erin, 35, is also an actor and has starred in Still Alice, Don't Think Twice, and as one of Miriam's co-workers in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. She also starred in the TV show Good Girls Revolt as Cindy. Born in Michigan, USA, the American actress met Daniel on the set of Kill Your Darlings back in 2013, where he played Allan Ginsberg. Erin previously opened up about their relationship, telling People: "One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you. He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career."

