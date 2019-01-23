Richard E. Grant had the most amazing reaction to his Oscar nomination – see it here Richard E. Grant has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars

Richard E. Grant has received his first ever Oscar nomination, and the 63-year-old shared a video on Twitter expressing his delight at the recognition. The actor, who received the Academy Award nomination for his work on Can You Ever Forgive Me, filmed a clip of himself stood outside his first ever home in London, and said: "I'm absolutely overwhelmed! 36 years ago I rented this bedsit here which is one room in Notting Hill Gate for £30 a week… I cannot believe that 36 years later I'm standing here as an almost 62-year-old man and having an Oscar nomination, ha!"

Am levitating at this astonishing news. Thank you to @TheAcademy for this nomination in such incredible company. I’m indebted to so many people but most of all @melissamccarthy & Marielle Heller @cyefm ❤️@SearchlightUK pic.twitter.com/CIdJSMLkj1 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 22, 2019

He added: "An unsung heroine of @cyefm the casting director @jeneuston who cast me first in @girlsHBO and then #CanYouEverForgiveMe, thank you thank you thank you." His friends and admirers were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Few things are more cool than seeing the genuine joy of someone who has worked so hard at something for years and years, and then they receive public recognition for that work, and they're truly grateful and happy. Congrats!" Another person added: "So chuffed for @RichardEGrant if I ruled the world he’d get an Oscar every year just for Withnail never mind all his other amazing work."

Richard was delighted to receive his Oscar nomination

Richard, who has also received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his role, opened up about suddenly receiving award show recognition after 40 years of acting. Speaking to Press Association at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, he said: "I've never been nominated for something before and I've been an actor for 40 years, so to have this suddenly happen at the age that I am is completely astonishing and amazing."

