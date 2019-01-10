Oscars 2019 have made a huge decision about the host after Kevin Hart quits The Oscars has made a new decision about the host

The Oscars 2019 has been thrown into disarray over the past few weeks after their host, Jumanji star Kevin Hart, dropped out after a series of homophobic tweets from 2010 resurfaced. As such, people have been speculating on who will take his place, or whether Kevin will be reinstated as the host after apologising on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, according to Variety, the awards ceremony will now go ahead without a host at all for the first time in almost 30 years.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2018

According to insiders, the producers of the show will instead invite Hollywood's biggest stars to introduce different awards during the show, which will take place on 24 February. Kevin confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to host during an interview on Good Morning America, saying: "You're talking about two weeks that I would really have to prepare. I start filming Jumanji in February. I would like to call myself a perfectionist so if I do something I want to be able to give it my all and make sure that the production is a great representation of me and my talent, and I can't do that right now. So unfortunately I can't do it this year. It's not going to happen. And in the future, if it does, it does. But it's not the conversation of today."

Although the Oscar nominations won't be announced on 22 January, awards season is in full swing with the Golden Globes kicking all of the action in early January. The BAFTA nominations were also revealed on Wednesday, and saw The Favourite receive the most nominations, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nods for Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

