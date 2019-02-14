The real reason why Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise Ardal O'Hanlon replaced Kris on the show

Although most fans love Kris Marshall's Death in Paradise replacement, Ardal O'Hanlon, some people are still curious as to why Kris, who played DI Humphrey Goodman, made the decision to exit the show following season six. However, the Love Actually actor has previously opened up about why he left the show, and admitted that it became more difficult to film in the Caribbean every year when his two children, Thomas and Elsie, got older.

Chatting to Radio Times about Thomas beginning school, he said: "Every year except last year we took Thomas out with us. The only reason they didn't come out last year was because my daughter was born and she was only three months old when filming started. Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it's time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line." The star also revealed that he and his wife agreed that he would eventually quit the show when the children started to need to go to school, adding: "It's something my wife and I discussed three or four years ago. When I was first offered the job, my son was six months old and my wife wasn't working, so it was a very easy decision. We decided I would do Death in Paradise for a few years until it became impractical. It was always quite a finite thing. I certainly didn't hide it from anyone I work with."

Kris isn't the only actor to have left the show, as Danny John Jules also exited before season eight. Speaking about being replaced, Ardal previously explained: "We're all dispensable. Absolutely, when I heard that Danny was leaving, I thought, 'Hmm. How will that play? How will the audience take that?' Because he's a very popular character in the show, and he's been there since the start as well, so there's that. But we've seen time and time again that the show survives these cast changes."

