Everything you need to know about Oscars 2019 We're so excited for Hollywood's biggest night of the year!

The biggest night of awards season, the Academy Awards, is finally happening – and we couldn't be more excited to see which stars will win the biggest awards of the evening. Will Olivia Colman take home the trophy for The Favourite? Or will Glenn Close finally receive an Oscar after seven nominations? And which film will pick up the biggest award for Best Picture? Find out everything you need to know about the Oscars 2019…

When are the Oscars 2019?

Are you looking forward to settling down with some popcorn and tuning into the theatricality of the Oscars? Admittedly at around 3am?! The Oscars will take place on Sunday 24 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which means it will be an early start for any keen film fans in the UK – but an early alarm will be made worth it for the show, the speeches and the dresses!

Olivia Colman in The Favourite, who will be among attendees

Where to watch the Oscars 2019

While annoyingly you weren't able to watch the Golden Globe awards in the UK, fortunately there is a great way to watch the Academy Awards! Fans will be able to stream the whole ceremony with a Sky Cinema Pass – which has a channel especially so viewers can check out the nominees. If you don't have Sky, you can access the content on NOW TV, which are offering the pass at £9.99. Lucky for you, if you've never used NOW TV before, you could also get a free 14 day trial!

Who is hosting the Oscars 2019?

There is not going to be a host for the Oscars in 2019. Instead, several famous faces will present awards, including Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy and Michael B Jordan (the list goes on and on)! The ceremony has brought in the big names after the original host, Kevin Hart, dropped out of the show after members of the public accused him of homophobia after several of his old tweets resurfaced.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2018

What do the Oscar winners win?

As well as giving their career a massive boost and making their salary go WAY up for future roles, Oscar winners also receive the goody bag of dreams after winning big. In 2018, Oscar winners were given incredible free holidays to Tanzania, Greece and Hawaii, £1300 diamond necklaces, to more bizarre items, including pepper spray and underarm patches. All in all, it was thought to cost £100k – not too shabby!

Who has been nominated?

While there are plenty of amazing nominees that have been put forward for Oscars this year, the biggest films with the most nominations include The Favourite, Roma, Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black KkKlansman, with stars including Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga nominated for Best Actress, while Viggo Mortensen and Bradley Cooper are in the running for Best Actor. See the full list here.