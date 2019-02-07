Why we are all obsessed with Richard E. Grant Richard E. Grant has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at the BAFTAs and the Oscars

Richard E. Grant has been making waves since being nominated for his first ever BAFTA and Oscar after an incredible 30 year career. The actor, who has received Best Supporting Actor nominations for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? has earned himself a whole new legion of fans thanks to his hilarious interview skills, charming tweets and, of course, his undying love for Barbra Streisand. Here's why we're obsessed with the man!

His reaction to his Oscar nomination was legendary

After receiving his Oscar nomination, Richard stood outside his first ever bedsit to compare how far he had come in his 30 year career. In a video, which was posted on Twitter, he said: "I'm absolutely overwhelmed! 36 years ago I rented this bedsit here which is one room in Notting Hill Gate for £30 a week… I cannot believe that 36 years later I'm standing here as an almost 62-year-old man and having an Oscar nomination, ha!"

Am levitating at this astonishing news. Thank you to @TheAcademy for this nomination in such incredible company. I’m indebted to so many people but most of all @melissamccarthy & Marielle Heller @cyefm ❤️@SearchlightUK pic.twitter.com/CIdJSMLkj1 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 22, 2019

He is obsessed with Barbra Streisand

Richard was so obsessed with Barbra as a teenager that he invited her to stay at his home in Swaziland when he heard she was having relationship troubles! He shared the heartfelt letter on Twitter along with a photo of himself outside Barbra's house, and the iconic singer replied, writing: " Dear Richard, what a wonderful letter you wrote me when you were 14! And look at you now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa, congratulations and love Barbra."

READ: Richard E. Grant treated in A&E after suffering head injury

Richard then promptly shared a tearful photo of his reaction to Barbra's message, writing: "My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand's tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My 'message in a bottle' miracle."

He has the same reaction to meeting celebrities as anyone else!

Thanks to Richard's nomination, the star has been rubbing shoulders with some serious Hollywood A-listers, and the actor clearly doesn't hesitate when asking for a cheeky selfie! During the Academy Awards Nominees lunch, Richard shared several snaps of himself with stars including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek, and wrote: "You'll understand why I am blurred and enduring 'smiling-rictus' syndrome after meeting all these folk at the Academy Awards Nominees lunch today!"

READ: Richard E. Grant reveals he was mugged on holiday

He likes smelling things (and it's brilliant)

Not only is he an Oscar-nominated actor, Richard also has his own cologne, Jack, which is sold in Liberty London. He even goes to great efforts to sell it, and shared a sweet clip of himself with his daughter working on the stall of his cologne at the Spirit of Christmas Fair. As such, he has said himself that he has a love of smelling things! Chatting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, his co-star Melissa McCarthy agreed, saying: "I thought he was going to be proper and so serious… and you were weird and funny and smelling things right away… he's like a bloodhound! He'll smell something from across the room and go." She also revealed that she now always wears his unisex cologne.