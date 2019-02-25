See the full list of Oscar 2019 winners here The list of Oscar winners are in and there are some surprises!

The Oscar winners for 2019 are all in, and there are some seriously amazing surprises! As well as giving Marvel's Cinematic Universe their first ever Oscar win with Black Panther, Green Book shocked by winning Best Picture, and Olivia Colman took home the Oscar for The Favourite with one seriously hilarious acceptance speech. See the full list of Oscar 2019 winners here...

Best Picture

Green Book - WINNER

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black KkKlansman

The Favourite

A Star is Born

Roma

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma - WINNER

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

A Star Is Born

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman - WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book - WINNER

Roma

Vice

Best Production Design

Black Panther - WINNER

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther - WINNER

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice - WINNER

Best Original Score

Black Panther - WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

All the Stars,Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born - WINNER

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man - WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Best Foreign-Language Film