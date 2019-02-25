See the full list of Oscar 2019 winners here
The list of Oscar winners are in and there are some surprises!
The Oscar winners for 2019 are all in, and there are some seriously amazing surprises! As well as giving Marvel's Cinematic Universe their first ever Oscar win with Black Panther, Green Book shocked by winning Best Picture, and Olivia Colman took home the Oscar for The Favourite with one seriously hilarious acceptance speech. See the full list of Oscar 2019 winners here...
Best Picture
- Green Book - WINNER
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Black KkKlansman
- The Favourite
- A Star is Born
- Roma
Best Director
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma - WINNER
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER
- Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma - WINNER
- A Star Is Born
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman - WINNER
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book - WINNER
- Roma
- Vice
Best Production Design
- Black Panther - WINNER
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Best Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther - WINNER
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice - WINNER
Best Original Score
- Black Panther - WINNER
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
- All the Stars,Black Panther
- I’ll Fight, RBG
- The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
- Shallow, A Star Is Born - WINNER
- When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Best Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Best Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man - WINNER
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best Foreign-Language Film
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma - WINNER
- Shoplifters