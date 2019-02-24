Alfonso Cuaron: Everything you need to know about the OSCAR nominee He directed one of the Harry Potter films

Director and writer Alfonso Cuaron is the name on everybody's lips, as he continues to storm through the awards season with his hit film Roma. The Netflix favourite is up for an impressive ten Oscars this weekend, so let's find out everything there is to know about the man behind it.

Who is Alfonso Cuaron?

Alfonso Cuaron is a 57-year-old Mexican film director who lives in England. He is currently receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences for his newest film, Roma, which was released in 2018 on streaming platform Netflix. The film was nominated for seven BAFTAS in February and won four, with Alfonso picking up Best Film, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film. It is now nominated for awards including Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Explaining what the film is about in an interview with the Guardian, he said: "It’s a year in the life of a family and a country… For me, this film has always been difficult to describe. It was a process of following the character of Cleo [the maid to a middle-class family, based on his own] and through her exploring wounds that were personal – family wounds. Then I realised these were wounds that I shared with many people in Mexico. And then I came to the conclusion that they are wounds shared by humanity."

What films has Alfonso Cuaron directed?

Before Roma, Alfonso Cuaron was perhaps best known for directing Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Gravity, Children of Men, Great Expectations and A Little Princess. He also produced the films The Assassination of Richard Nixon and Pan's Labyrinth. Prior to his film breakthrough, Alfonso worked on Mexican television shows.

What is Alfonso Cuaron's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alfonso Cuaron's net worth is an estimated $40million, which is around £30,607,000.

Who is Alfonso Cuaron's wife?

Alfonso's first marriage was to Mariana Elizondo, who he had a son with in 1981. He then married Italian actress and journalist Annalisa Bugliani in 2001 but they separated in 2008. They have two children together.

