Strictly's Craig Revel-Horwood confuses fans with judging panel news

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel-Horwood left fans confused after sharing a photo with his fellow dance judges on Friday – but there was no Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell or Bruno Tonioli in sight! The 54-year-old is currently spending his break from the show working on another series – the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars.

Craig is a judge on the show alongside Sharna Burgess and Tristan MacManus, which many of his followers appeared to be unaware of. Meanwhile, several others mistook his fellow judge Sharna for Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell due to her long bright red hair. "I thought that was Dianne Buswell at first!" one commented. "Anyone else think that was Dianne for a sec?" another asked. Dianne even commented on the post but urged her Strictly co-star: "Be nice to them Craig!"

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Dancing with the Stars in Australia

Popular Strictly judge Craig is back in his native Australia to work on the new series, and took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as he visited his old home. "My old house in Ballarat Oz where we lived with my Nan," he captioned a photo taken from outside the residence, which had fallen into disrepair.

His role on the Australian dance show was announced in February, two weeks before the show first aired. In a statement, Craig said: "I can’t wait to come back home down under and give the Aussie stars the real, unfiltered Craig treatment. I will be watching every move, there is no hiding bad technique or poor posture on my watch. I expect nothing less than perfection. And while these celebrities might be famous in their own right, the dance floor is my domain so they better be ready to rumba."

Craig has been an original member of the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel since its launch in 2004 and recently joined stars from the 2018 series on the show’s live UK tour. He’s certainly had a busy start to the year!

