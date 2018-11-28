Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood criticises professional dancers for seeking pay rises The Strictly professionals are reportedly campaigning for more money

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has criticised the show's professional dancers after reports suggest they are planning to go on strike if they aren't paid more money. The 53-year-old star, who has appeared on the judging panel since the first series, revealed he lacked sympathy as the BBC series "puts them in the limelight". He told The Sun: "If they are doing what they normally do, which is competitive dance up in Blackpool, there would be 500 people interested."

Craig added: "There is 12 million people interested in this show. They have all got Twitter accounts and they are all making money on the side doing something else. I think, 'Isn't that enough?'" The Strictly pro dancers reportedly earn around £50,000 for the series. However, they work longer hours than the judges, who earn more than £50k.

The comments come shortly after former professional Brendan revealed that the dancers who make it to the Blackpool show get paid extra. In his exclusive column for HELLO!, the star shared: "Blackpool week is always a milestone for the couples. It's an incredible show to be a part of with a big crowd, a lot of fuss and it's also a chance for a jolly up north. There's also a little added incentive for the celebs of a small bonus in their pay packet."

It's not officially confirmed what the celebrities are paid for taking part in Strictly, though it is thought that the stars get more money depending on how far they get in the series. According to The Sun, each participant is paid around £25,000, which is raised to £40,000 if they get past the end of October – the quarter-finalists see their fees raised to approximately £60,000, and £75,000 for the semi-finals. Then, the winner apparently receives £100,000, as well as the glitter-ball trophy of course.

