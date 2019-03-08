WATCH: Ant and Dec reunite in brilliant Britain's Got Talent trailer Ant and Dec are conductors of a circus full of talent in the new Britain's Got Talent trailer

Ant and Dec have reunited on television for the first time in the new Britain's Got Talent trailer! The pair have been back at work together for the BGT auditions over the last few weeks, which marks Ant's first show since taking a long break after undergoing treatment following a drink and drive arrest. In the trailer, Dec is the conductor of the circus of performers before he drops his baton. As he goes to pick it up, Ant is already there to give it back to him, before the pair begin conducting the show together.

Amanda played a magician's assistant

The presenting duo tweeted the video, writing: "Can't wait to see you both back together on our screens, it's been far too long." Fans were delighted to see the pair back together, with one writing: "Can't wait to watch this. Will be great to see you both on TV working side by side as always." Another person wrote: "SO excited!!!!! Love the trailer, you're both great conductors." The judges, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell also star in the trailer. While Alesha presses a red button in response to David's cymbal skills, Amanda helps out as a magician's assistant, and Simon eventually presses the golden buzzer on the whole occasion. The trailer also teased that new series will be back on ITV in April.

It has been a great couple of months for Ant and Dec after a turbulent 2018, which saw Ant take a break from television to focus on his recovery after causing a car crash from drink driving. As such, Dec presented the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway solo, along with the Britain's Got Talent live shows. However, it looks like their bad luck might be behind them as the pair won their 18th consecutive Best Presenter award at the NTAs in January.

