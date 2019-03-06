Ant and Dec reveal favourite shopping spot and it might surprise you Have you visited this Chiswick-based store?

Ant and Dec have tweeted about one of their favourite shopping spots, while inviting their fans to visit and also do their bit for charity! The pair, who recently filmed Britain's Got Talent together, tweeted about one of the homeless charity Shelter's shops, writing: "Lots of great items on sale at @Shelter's Turnham Green shop today so pop down, be generous and help tackle homelessness."

Ant and Dec recommended visiting a charity store

The store is located in Chiswick, where Dec lives with his wife, Ali Astall. Their fans were quick to reply to their post, with one writing: "Love looking in all the charity shops, never know what you're going to find. Had a good look around all the Chiswick shops before Christmas," while another added: "I love charity shops. Without them I wouldn't have been able to assemble a complete back catalogue of PJ & Duncan/Ant & Dec CDs and tapes."

It is back to normal for the presenting duo, who had a turbulent 2018 after Ant went into recovery following a drink driving arrest, meaning that Dec had to present several of their shows solo, including Britain's Got Talent and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Ant was also absent for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in December, and had Holly Willoughby step in to present with Dec for the series. However, the new year has brought better fortune for the pair, who won their 18th consecutive Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards in January. After it was announced Ant said: "This is a genuine shock. Especially this year… I really don't think I can accept this award this year. The one reason we won this year is this guy - his hard work, dedication, funniness and being the best mate that is out there."

