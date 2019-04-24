Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly stars bid emotional farewell to Pasha Kovalev in tribute video We're going to miss him on Strictly too!

The stars of the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals - UK Tour are currently preparing to say goodbye to one of their own - Pasha Kovalev. The dancing star announced that the 2018 series would be his last back in February, so The Professionals tour will be the last step of his Strictly journey - and the fans' last chance to see him perform.

It's an emotional time for his Strictly sidekicks, who have enjoyed every second of working alongside the friend they call a "gentleman" - and when HELLO! exclusively caught up with the dancers during rehearsals for their much-anticipated tour, his pals were very keen to pay tribute to Pasha as he prepares to make his stage exit for the last time.

The tour - which launches next month - is guaranteed not to leave a dry eye in the house as fans flock to watch their favourite Strictly dancers and say goodbye to Pasha. And his co-stars were keen to take the opporutnity to tell their co-star quite how much he means to them. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about how much they're going to miss him, dancing stars from Gorka Marquez to Oti Mabuse joined together to share their own beautiful goodbye messages. Watch it here…

Strictly The Professionals UK Tour, 3 May - 6 June. For tickets and venues visit strictlytheprofessionals.com