Pasha Kovalev will return to dancefloor with Strictly Come Dancing co-stars - details

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev is set to make one more television appearance with his co-stars, just months after he confirmed his departure from the BBC show. The 39-year-old, who appeared on Strictly for eight series, will join the likes of Karen Clifton, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice for another performance on The One Show, on Wednesday evening. Fellow professional dancer Katya Jones took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the exciting news ahead of The Professionals tour, which kicks off in May.

In February, Pasha - who joined the Strictly family in 2011 - announced his exit from the show, leaving several of his fans devastated. "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly," he said at the time.

The star added: "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

Pasha, who is in a relationship with former celebrity dance partner and Countdown star Rachel Riley, was partnered up with Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts in the latest series. He previously lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2014, and has also come in second position with Kimberley Walsh and Chelsee Healey. He has also danced with the likes of Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Chizzy Akudolu.

