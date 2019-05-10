Did you notice EastEnders' special shoutout to new royal baby Archie? Meghan and Harry revealed Archie's name on Wednesday

EastEnders made sure news of the royal baby's birth reached Albert Square by including a special shoutout for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new son, Archie, during Thursday's episode. The BBC One soap added a newly-filmed scene into the pre-recorded episode, which was filmed in the Minute Mart just hours before the episode aired.

EastEnders shoutout Archie Harrison

Fans were overjoyed when Honey, who works in the shop, made the reference to little Archie as she read the news of his name on her phone. "That is such great news about the baby", Honey told Louise Mitchell, who is currently hiding her own pregnancy. Honey added: "The name is perfect, so natural and formal. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor." She went on: "This is a royal baby. He's... something in line to the throne. Archie could soon one day be our King."

Viewers loved the specially-added scene, with many praising EastEnders for keeping up with current events. One excited fan tweeted: "Well done @bbceastenders for being topical. #Archie #EastEnders," while another added: "I love how #Eastenders sneaks in current affairs now and again. Royal baby and Champions league final update overnight. Gwarn." The soap also added in a reference to Liverpool and Tottenham's fight for the Champions League Cup.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with son Archie Harrison

The special scene aired just one day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their son to the world on Wednesday, following his birth Monday morning. His name, Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor, was announced four hours later on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.

Following Archie's big reveal, HELLO! was told by a royal source that the new parents had chosen the names because "they just like them!" The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold. While the baby's middle name - Harrison - was in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son.

