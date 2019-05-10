Is this the family member who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is named after? The royal couple surprised fans with their choice of name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son on Monday, and introduced him to the world two days later. His name, Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor, was announced a few hours later and after much research, many were left wondering what the inspiration for the new royal baby's name had been. According to the Sun, who quotes some of Meghan's friends, it turns out that Archie is a name with a big history for Meghan - as she once owned a beloved pet cat called Archie. The paper reports that Meghan's mum Doria rescued Archie and he became an important part of the household. One pal reportedly told the publication that it was no surprise she'd opted to call her new baby Archie as she'd really loved the cat.

Prince Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

The friends also revealed that her cat sadly passed away while Meghan was at college in Illinois. It's believed the new mum was once "obsessed" with the antics of ginger-haired teen Archie Andrews, the main character in the Archie Comics franchise. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the baby's middle name - Harrison - was in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son.

On Wednesday, HELLO! was told by a royal source that the new parents had chosen the names because "they just like them!" The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold. Archie's name was announced on Instagram alongside a lovely family photo of the newborn with his parents and great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who came to the UK from LA for her first grandchild's arrival, was also in the picture.

The post read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

