Renee Zellweger teases FOURTH Bridget Jones film

After the huge success of Bridget Jones's Baby, Renee Zellweger has hinted at yet another sequel in the popular franchise - and we couldn't be more excited! When asked about the possibility of a fourth film on The Talk, she joked: "Bridget Jones: The Menopause! No, I know Helen's written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running." She previously opened up about another film to the Daily Record, saying: "I really hope [there is another movie]. I do. I love her. She's so much fun."

Bridget Jones's Baby was released in 2016

The author of the franchise, Helen Fielding, wrote a third instalment back in 2013, titled Mad About the Boy, which would appear to take place a few years after the events in Bridget Jones's Baby, as she has two children in the novel. Helen's agent, Clare Alexander, recently confirmed that they were in talks with Working title to make a film adaptation of the novel. Helen also told Lorraine Kelly: "There is another book, this is the third book. There's Mad About the Boy that hasn't been made into a movie yet where Bridget has a younger man. And I think it would make a lovely film. Films are really hard and they take a long time and you have to work really hard to get them right. And you've got to do quality control you can't just rush things out, but I would love if Mad About the Boy was a movie too."

The bestselling author has also previously admitted that she would also love it if the original novel, Bridget Jones's Diary, became a musical. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "We worked on it for a while and then it all sort off... the musical world is very spontaneous and we were all sort of working together and then it all sort of fluttered away in a flurry of luvviedom, but I really hope that before too long it will flutter back together again. And I think it will be great fun."

