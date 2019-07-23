Andie MacDowell's LOOKALIKE daughter wows on the red carpet Margaret Qualley stars in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree – and that’s certainly the case with Andie MacDowell and her youngest child, Margaret Qualley. The 24-year-old actress hit the red carpet this week for the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and the similarities between mother and daughter was striking. Margaret is the third child of Andie and her ex-husband Paul Qualley. The former couple were married from 1986 until 1999 and are parents to three children; daughters Margaret and Rainey, 28, and son Justin, 33.

Margaret Qualley looked incredible on the red carpet this week

Margaret is now forging out her own successful film career, taking on a starring role in Quentin Tarantino's new blockbuster. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a retelling of the Manson murders that focuses more on Leonardo DiCaprio's movie star character, Rick Dalton, and his friendship with his best friend stuntman, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt. Margaret plays a fictional Manson family member named Pussycat, joining a cast of cult members played by the likes of Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning and Austin Butler.

Andie MacDowell pictured with her daughters in 2012

In a recent interview with Paper magazine, Margaret opened up about auditioning for Quentin, admitting that she had no expectations about hearing back from the famed director – and then her dad suggested playing a trick on fate. "You know how if you interview for a job, the best thing to do I plan a vacation, because you definitely won't be able to take that vacation?" she shared. "My dad told me, book a ticket to Panama [where he lives], and you'll get a Quentin Tarantino movie." So she took his advice, and it was while she was sitting on a remote beach with patchy phone signal that her agent rang, urgently requesting that she fly home and read lines with Brad Pitt. "I was like, 'Nooooo,'" she recalled. "That's crazy!!"

