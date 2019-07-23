Coronation Street spoilers: Jan puts Seb and Eileen off the trail Get your Corrie spoilers here

In next week's Coronation Street, Jan tells Seb to accept that Alina is not interested in him, Robert's horrified to realise Tyler's awards ceremony is the same function that Michelle and Alya are catering for and Ray offers a stunned Michelle the role of Events Manager across his whole chain. Find else what else will be happening here…

Monday part one

Faye urges Seb not to give up on Alina, pointing out he's got nothing to lose. Seb plucks up the courage and calls Alina but when the line suddenly goes dead he and Abi start to suspect something fishy is going on. At the nail salon Abi distracts Rachel while Seb sneaks round the back. Finding Alina sitting on an old mattress he realises with horror that this is her home. A terrified Alina tells him he must leave at once but when they're interrupted by Rachel, Seb hides and listens in horror as Rachel warns Alina that if she doesn't behave, it'll be the worse for her and her family.

When Robert takes a call from Tyler telling him Vicky's not well, he promises to try and get over later. Unimpressed Vicky calls in the bistro and tells Robert she's sick of playing second fiddle. But when she suddenly doubles up in pain Robert's horrified. Michelle, Ryan and Alya are puzzled to return back after securing another outside catering job to find pans bubbling away in the kitchen but no sign of Robert.

Paula assures Sophie she's genuinely sorry for causing her family grief and really does love her. Will Sophie soften towards her? Elsewhere, when Kate staggers downstairs with yet another hangover, Jenny's annoyed and suggests to Johnny that if she got a job and paid some rent it might give her a sense of purpose. Gemma moves back into No.5 and urges her mum to make an effort. But Bernie's peace offering isn't quite what they were expecting.

Monday part two

Alina tells Seb she's grateful to Rachel for her job and home and she's hoping that once her debt is paid off she'll be able to send money home to her family. As she begs Seb to keep her secret he's horrified to realise that Rachel and her husband are people trafficking. She urges Seb to forget about her before he gets hurt but Seb's adamant he's going nowhere. As he lurks outside the nail bar Seb's shocked to see Jan emerge. Confronting Jan, Seb demands to know what he's doing there.

In the hospital as they wait for the doctor Vicky proudly tells Robert that Tyler has been invited to the Youth Foundation Awards. Robert calls Michelle and makes out he's at the wholesalers. As the doctor confirms Vicky is suffering from gallstones and the baby is fine, Vicky cries tears of relief while Robert promises that from now on she's his main priority.

Kevin refuses to forgive Paula and makes it clear she's not welcome at No.13. But after some wise words from Tim he relents and tells Sophie that if Paula makes her happy then he's not going to stand in their way. Elsewhere, when Brian reveals that someone has stolen a tree from Victoria Gardens, Chesney realises with heavy heart that someone must be Bernie and he goes to tackle his ‘mother-in-law'.

Wednesday part one

Robert's horrified to realise Tyler's awards ceremony is the same function that Michelle and Alya are catering for. In a bid to keep her away from Michelle, Robert advises Vicky to give the awards a miss and look after her health. But as they serve canapes, Robert's shocked to see Vicky and Tyler across the room. Covering his panic, Robert grabs Vicky and encourages her to go home for the sake of the baby. As he steers her out of the hotel, Robert gives Vicky a protective hug. Tracy spots this and demands to know what's going on. Is the game up?

In a bid to bolster their profits, Jenny mulls over the idea of converting the Rovers into a B&B. Ed agrees to draw up some plans and give her a quote. Kate meets up with Imogen. When Imogen reveals her plans to travel the world, Kate's envious and Imogen suggests she should come with her. Jenny's incensed when Kate asks her dad for £3k to fund the trip.

Abi starts her new job at a rival garage but when she drops a car bonnet on the boss' hand, he fires her. Elsewhere, Seb calls at the nail salon and tells Rachel he knows her game and he's watching her. Rachel tells Jan that Seb's been in the salon making threats. Furious Rachel calls her husband and instructs him to deal with Seb. Claudia thanks Ken for allowing her to move into No.1 until her flat is ready. Claudia encourages Ken to have a clear out at No.1 which enrages Tracy.

Wednesday part two

Ray offers a stunned Michelle the role of Events Manager across his whole chain, Alya's not happy. At Vicky's house she admits to Robert that she's lonely and he finds himself agreeing to stay over occasionally. When Michelle tells Robert about Ray's job offer, he realises it'll give him some breathing space and urges her to go for it. Robert then lies to Michelle and tells her he's been offered a mentoring role overseeing chefs in a Young Offenders' Unit but it'll mean the odd night away.

When Jenny reveals her plans to convert the pub into a B&B, Johnny's worried about the cost. Kate reveals she intends to return to work at the bistro then she can fund her own trip. Jenny's delighted but when she jokes to Tracy that she's finally getting rid of her stepdaughter, Kate's hurt.

Abi calls at the garage and offers to help. Kevin and Tyrone enjoy winding her up, aware she's been fired from her new job. Kevin chucks overalls at Abi and tells her if she can keep her fists under control, she's got her job back. Abi's thrilled. Elsewhere, as part of her decluttering programme, Claudia insists Ken sort his book collection.

Friday part one

Jan tells Seb to accept that Alina is not interested in him and he should move on. Abi is intrigued when she spots Jan getting into Rachel's car and tells Seb. Rachel tells Jan they are expecting a new batch of illegal immigrants from Albania and she wants to make sure there is no trouble from Seb. When Jan returns home Seb confronts him, just as Eileen walks in.

Carla walks in on Robert on the phone to Vicky but he says it was Young offenders confirming his start date. Keen to get her out of his hair he promotes Kate to manager asking her to tell the family Carla turned it down. Carla is bemused and tackles Robert questioning how he got his job with young offenders as he has a criminal record, Robert is flustered and when his phone pings with a message Carla picks it up! Is the game up?

Johnny is not impressed when Jenny gets Ed in to measure up Kate's room as she is going travelling, knowing Jenny is making Kate feel unwanted he warns Jenny not to make him choose. Elsewhere, Abi starts back at the garage and Kevin suggests they celebrate with dinner at the bistro. Concerned that Claudia is making herself a bit too comfortable at No.1, Ken promises he'll help her move into her new flat as soon as it's ready.

Friday part two

Carla is shocked when Roberts shows her some of the messages from her family on his phone to out her off the scent. Furious she goes to confront them for keeping tabs on her. Robert calls at Vicky's and is jealous to find Tyler's dad Jed there too. Meanwhile, as Seb tells Jan about the trafficking Jan covers and says he too had found out about it and has told Rachel her won't work for her any more. Both men refuse Eileen's pleas to go to the police saying Alina would be in danger.

The two women call an uneasy truce for the sake of Johnny's health. Elsewhere, noting that Abi finds Kevin amusing Sally wonders if she could be the one for him. Ken is worried when Claudia continues her decluttering of number 1.