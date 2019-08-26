Viewers said the same thing about Sanditon's first episode Cover your eyes!

The first episode of ITV's much anticipated Sanditon aired on Sunday night, and fans took to social media to discuss their surprise at the risqué nature of the Jane Austen adaptation. The opening episode included nudity as the men stripped off to go swimming in the ocean, and also scenes of a sexual nature when the show's heroine, Charlotte, accidentally spots Edward Denham and Clara Brereton in the woods together.

Fans were quick to discuss the surprisingly racy moments in the series, with one writing: "Nudity? In a Jane Austen adaptation? I am clutching. My. Pearls." Another person added: "Scenes of a sexual nature and some nudity warning? Is that whirring noise Jane Austen spinning in her grave?" Speaking about the nude scenes, the screenwriter Andrew Davies told Radio Times: "As my wife has been saying, something she constantly says is that she has no objection to female nudity but she’d like to see a great deal more male nudity on the screen so I try to please her. And I never think of the sensitivities of the poor guy. I thought it looked so beautiful, particularly Arthur [Parker] scrambling out of his clothes."

The next episode will air on Sunday 1 September

Ian Suter, who plays Young Stringer, added: "It’s so effective and emotive it would be wrong to say there should be no naked bodies. Because a naked body tells so much it’s very compelling to watch, the question is whether the writing makes it legitimate, because if it’s not it’s so obvious... Done right, I think that’s the important point…if you’re going to include it you need to include it well and smartly."

