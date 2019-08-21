Everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season three, from cast to release date Season three will focus on who killed Bryce Walker?

13 Reasons Why is nearly back on Netflix, and despite the shows up and downs, its fans are looking forward to the third season, which focuses on a group of high school students after they fall under suspicion following the murder of their fellow students. Find out everything you need to know about the series here…

When will 13 Reasons Why be released?

Fans don't have long to wait now! Season three of the hit show will be released on Netflix on Friday 23 August. Like the first two seasons, there will be 13 episodes – so cancel your weekend plans if you fancy a binge-watch! Watch the trailer for it here…

What is the plot of 13 Reasons Why season three?

The trailer for season three revealed that Bryce Walker, who sexually assaulted both Hannah and Jessica in seasons one, and was found not guilty of the charges brought against him in season two, was murdered. But the question is, who did it? While almost everyone at school had a deadly grudge against Bryce, the protagonist, Clay, had more of a motive than most. But who really did it? We can't wait to find out.

What is the story of 13 Reasons Why so far?

Season one focused on the death of Hannah Baker, a high school student who killed herself – and left tapes for everyone who she felt contributed to her death. When Clay finds himself receiving the tapes, meaning that he is one of the people on the list, he grapples with guilt and grief, all the while listening to how others failed Hannah. In season two, students attempt to bring Bryce to justice after finding out the extent of how much harm he has caused, while Tyler, a loner photographer, slowly unravels as he begins to violently take out his frustrations on the school.

Why was 13 Reasons Why considered controversial?

The show hasn't shied from its heavy subject matter, leading some to suggest that the depiction of rape, suicide and violence in the series was gratuitous. Netflix responded with a statement confirming that they had removed the scene where Hannah takes her own life from season one. It read: "We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help - often for the first time.

"As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one."

Who is in the cast of 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette leads the cast as Clay Jenson, Hannah's former love interest who is left grief-stricken by her death. The 22-year-old has previously appeared in Scandal and Agents of SHIELD. Brandon Flynn plays Justin Foley, and is perhaps best known for his roles in True Detective and BrainDead. Alisha Boe will play a major role in season three as Jessica Davis, one of Bryce's victims who becomes under suspicion following his death. She has also starred in Ray Donovan and Teen Wolf. Christian Navarro plays Tony Padilla, Ross Butler plays Zach, and Devin Druid will return as the troubled teen, Tyler Down.

Will there be a 13 Reasons Why season four?

There will indeed be a fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, and the last few episodes are currently in production. According to Variety, the final series will look at the group's graduation from Liberty High, with what we're sure is plenty of drama to go with it.