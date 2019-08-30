The Dowager Countess of Grantham meets her match in brand new Downton Abbey clip Umbridge and McGonagall face off once more!

It looks like the Dowager Countess of Grantham has finally met her match, if the new clip from the Downton Abbey film is anything to go by! The new clip, which was released on Friday, shows Maggie Smith's iconic character at loggerheads with Imelda Staunton's new character, Lady Bagshaw. In the clip, Lady Bagshaw tells Violet: "How clever of you to find me," to which she retorts: "Well not really, I lived here for 40 years." The Downton matriarch also insinuated that they had an issue to resolve, saying that she wanted to "confirm [their] little chat later". However, Lady Bagshaw eventually got the last word in, saying: "I think Lady Merton is right. We'll have it out once and for all, but first I must go to Her Majesty."

The clip also hinted that Lady Bagshaw's maid, Lucy Smith, would have a key role in the plot, as Violet tells her: "I'm delighted to meet you, I've heard so much about you." Fans were delighted with the new clip, with one person writing: "OMG McGonagall and Dolores Umbridge are confronting each other once again. This is epic!" Another person added: "Their conflict is going to be epic. I wonder how Violet will react to the anticipated romance between Tom Branson and Lucy."

Imelda will play Lady Bagshaw

Exclusive: Lady Carnarvon invites HELLO! inside Downton Abbey and talks about the show's royal fans

The official synopsis for the upcoming film, which will be released on 15 September, reads: "The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance."

READ: This star was the last person to sign onto Downton Abbey film