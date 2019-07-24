Downton Abbey star reveals HUGE storyline for new character Lucy Smith We love a good Downton love story!

The newest addition to the cast of Downton Abbey, Tuppence Middleton, has opened up about her new character, Lucy Smith. Chatting to Harper's Bazaar about joining the original cast of the popular ITV drama, she explained: "You do sort of worry, going into something as big as this, that that it will be cliquey, or the fans won't accept you, and that any number of things can go wrong. But it was so welcoming, and everyone was glad to see some new faces, and for these new characters to come in and affect the lives of some of the beloved characters that have been in the show for years. It adds fresh energy to it I think."

Tuppence will play Lucy

Tuppence, who is best known for her roles in Sense8 and The Current War, will play Lucy, who is Imelda Staunton's maid. She said: "I play Lucy Smith, she's the maid of Lady Bagshawe's (played by Staunton), and she travels with her to visit Downton along with the royal family. So there's this whole new group of people that come in, and the Downton regulars have to manage all these new personalities. And she also possibly has a little love story with someone." We wonder who this someone might be? Could it be Branson?

She added: "It's such an iconic cast. S at the table read, it was really amazing seeing these faces that I've admired for as long as I've been working, and even before that, so it was great experience." While Tuppence has joined the cast, Lily James confirmed that she won't be returning as Rose. However, the Yesterday star insisted that the decision not to come back was deliberate, saying: "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be far-fetched to bring her back. I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can't be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was simply no space for Rose."

