Strictly: Janette Manrara makes a BIG slip-up during It Takes Two appearance Host Gethin Jones had to apologise on her behalf

Strictly fans were in for a shock when they tuned in to It Takes Two on Wednesday night. The show, which was fronted by stand-in host Gethin Jones in Zoe Ball's absence, saw Janette Manrara and her celeb partner Will Bayley take a seat on the sofa to take about their upcoming dance for Movies Week. The couple are performing the Paso Doble to the Pokemon theme tune, Gotta Catch ‘'m All, and Gethin was keen to ask them how they were getting on in rehearsals. "Oh my God, we are loving the Paso Doble this week," Janette replied. "It's a very technical dance. We were talking about how there's not very many steps in it, but it's how you deliver those steps." The dancer continued: "We've been working a lot on the shaping, working a lot on the delivery, the serious face – we will see Will be serious!"

Janette Manrara and her Strictly partner Will Bayley

Gethin then turned the conversation to the characters they would be playing. "How's this working? Who's playing what and what characters?" he enquired. "I am very excited to say I am Pikachu and then this is the gorgeous Ash," Janette revealed. "But I've discovered I am a lot like Pikachu in real life. Apparently cute and fuzzy, but then don't p*** Pikachu off!"

Presenter Gethin laughed the moment off, but as the couple prepared to show off a segment of their performance, he apologised to viewers at home, saying, "This is an apology for the slip of the tongue then from Janette a few seconds ago."

Strictly Come Dancing: the class of 2019

Saturday will see the stars take to the dance floor for week three of the BBC competition. Here's a look at the Week 3 songs and dances:

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton - Charleston - Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8's from Kill Bill

Alex Scott and Neil Jones - Rumba by How Far I'll Go by Auli'I Cravalho from Moana

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe - Rumba - Shallow by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke - Salsa - Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones from Austin Powers

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec - Foxtrot - Downton Abbey by John Lunn from Downton Abbey

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice - Quickstep - Cabaret by Liza Minelli from Cabaret

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard - Paso Doble - Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Lorde from The Hunger Games

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer - American Smooth (Foxtrot) - Cheek To Cheek by Frank Sinatra from Top Hat

David James and Nadiya Bychkova - American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) - Kiss From A Rose by Seal from Batman Forever

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell - Couples' Choice - Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden - Samba - Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas from Kung Fu Panda

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse - Charleston - Trip A Little Light Fantastic by Lin Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones - Cha Cha - It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls from Magic Mike

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara - Paso Doble - Gotta Catch 'Em All by Original Theme (Jason Paige) from Pokemon