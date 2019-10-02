Kelvin Fletcher practices Strictly dance moves with baby son Milo in ADORABLE new video The Emmerdale actor is partnered with Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher is putting in the practice ahead of the third live Strictly show on Saturday! The Emmerdale star has shared the most adorable video showing him dancing around the kitchen with his baby son Milo in his arms. Milo, who was born in December, is Kelvin's youngest child with wife Liz Marsland; the couple are also parents to three-year-old daughter Marnie. Alongside the post, Kelvin proudly wrote: "Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend's #MaryPoppinsReturns Charleston. This soundtrack and this song especially has been on loop in our house for the last few months since taking Marnie to the cinema (her first cinema trip) to watch it. So I'll be doing my best and making sure I don't disappoint! I'm absolutely LOVING this #strictly experience, I feel so lucky."

Kelvin has certainly impressed since Strictly 2019 got underway. Despite being a last-minute replacement for injured Jamie Laing, the 35-year-old has wowed both the judges and fans with his dance moves, scoring 32 points out of 40 in week one, and 28 points last week. He recently admitted that wife Liz was just as surprised as he was with his fancy footwork. "She's never seen me move like that! I think she was just as surprised as me really, it just goes to show what the professionals do and they have got you all week," he revealed on Tuesday's It Takes Two.

The actor was cheered on by proud wife Liz during Saturday's live show as he performed the Waltz with partner Oti Mabuse. Kelvin recently spoke about the infamous 'Strictly curse', and admitted he can see why people think “something is going on” between the dancers and celebs. "Why else do we watch Strictly? You've got these people and they have to look so majestic and beautiful and endearing and the story looks like, 'Oh there's something going on there'," he told The Sun. "Two strangers spend ten hours a day together, connected by the hip, naturally touching and very close — nose to nose. There's a lot of signals there of what people will be looking at. If you've not bought into it then there's something missing. So I absolutely expect, and I hope, that people watch me and Oti and see whatever narrative it is — whether that be that we're in love — I want people to believe: it."

He added: "Liz knows me, she's known me since I was eight-years-old, and we're very happily married. And don't forget, she's watched me kiss numerous actresses on Emmerdale," he added. "So we haven't even had the 'Strictly curse' conversation yet…perhaps we should!"

