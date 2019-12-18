Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster won hearts around the world in the 2003 film playing Sam, the lovestruck son of Liam Neeson's character Daniel. Fast-forward 16 years, and the 29-year-old debuted a very sophisticated look this week as he stepped out for a night at the theatre with a well-groomed pencil moustache. Thomas, who still retains his youthful features, looked particularly dapper as he arrived for the press night of Curtains The Musical on Tuesday. In the time since Love Actually was released, Thomas has carved out an impressive career on the screen, notably playing Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones. His other credits include Maze Runner and Red Nose Day Actually, the 15-minute charity sequel.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster debuted a sophisticated new look this week

Thomas made headlines this week, thanks to a tweet that quickly went viral. Madeleine Lloyd-James shared side-by-side stills from the movie of both Thomas and Keira Knightley, who are now 29 and 34 respectively. "Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually," she wrote. The tweet was quickly shared more than 19,000 times, with incredulous fans quick to discuss the surprisingly small age gap. "He looks five and she looks 25!" one wrote. Another added: "He will be able to play a child forever. He's 29 now?! I thought for sure he was 18 then had to piece together a timeline using IMDB and I need a minute to process all of this!" A third joked, "I just looked this up because I was 100 per cent certain this was false. I researched it and now I think that you have rigged the internet to lie to me."

Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually pic.twitter.com/ciC4v75ZPO — Madeleine Lloyd-Jones (@madelexne) December 14, 2019

Despite the small age difference, Thomas and Keira were cast in very different roles in the film. Keira plays Juliet, a bride embroiled in a love triangle, while Thomas plays sweet schoolboy Sam, who is in love with his classmate Joanna.

