Ant and Dec reveal how they really feel after winning every single NTA Ant and Dec chatted about their incredible 39 wins at the NTAs

Ant and Dec are the champions of the National Television Awards, having won the Best Presenter gong an incredible 18 times, and 39 awards in total. However, the pair admitted that they do feel bad for their competition sometimes - but only for a moment! Speaking in a new ITV documentary celebrating the 25 year anniversary of the NTAs, Ant explained: "For a millisecond we feel bad," before Dec added: "Rarely do we feel bad for the others. It’s dog eat dog in the entertainment world!"

WATCH: Ant and Dec reflect on their 39 awards

Graham Norton also joked about the pair always winning the award, explaining: "To begin with you thought, 'Ooh maybe this year,' but now it’s quite nice as it takes the pressure off, you know not to prepare a speech or even wear trousers as you won’t be standing up in public."

READ: Who is in Declan Donnelly's family? Everything you need to know

Will the pair win for the 19th time this year?

Speaking about the awards, Dec said: "That first NTA felt like it changed our lives that night, we were playing with the big boys... and we’ve never been big boys, smaller than average boys." Ant added: "With everything that has happened in my personal life, I just wasn’t sure people would still vote." Dec agreed, saying: "It was a really lovely message from the audience just to back us and say we’re still with you."

READ: A look back at I'm a Celebrity star Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong's love story

Ant took the year off from presenting in 2018 while receiving treatment for alcohol and painkiller addiction, and was shocked when they won the Best Presenter award during the 2019 ceremony. At the time, he said: "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year, I'm shaking," said Ant. "I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year, it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there. I love you, man."