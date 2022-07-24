Declan Donnelly surprises fans with news of second child Congratulations to the happy family!

Congratulations are in order for Declan Donnelly, who surprised his fans on Sunday when he announced the arrival of his second child.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter revealed that he and his wife Ali Astall had welcomed a son called Jack Anthony Alphonsus the previous day.

The star shared an adorable photo of a tiny baby hand clutching onto his fingers, which he captioned with an emotional message.

He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Dec's followers rushed to share their heartfelt wishes with the star, with one writing: "OH MY GOD DEC??? [shocked face emoji] Congratulations to you & Ali."

Others added: "Congratulations… Welcome to the world Jack," and "AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH CONGRATS DEC!!!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU," while many more simply posted strings of heart emojis in response to the sweet message.

Dec is now a proud father-of-two

Dec and Ali married in August 2015 and also share three-year-old daughter Isla. Their happy news comes soon after the tragic death of Dec's older brother Dermott, a Roman Catholic priest who conducted the couple's wedding ceremony.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star took to Twitter earlier this month to thank his fans for their "messages of sympathy" as he confirmed the tragic news of his "darling" brother's passing.

Dec and Ali are also parents to daughter Isla

Dermott reportedly collapsed following an unknown illness and was hospitalised in North Durham.

Posting to the account he shares with his presenting partner and best friend, Ant McPartlin, Dec penned: "I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon." He added: "We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated."

