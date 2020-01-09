The Crown producer reveals whether they will cover Prince Harry and Meghan storyline Would you like to see the pair on The Crown in the future?

Royal fans were decidedly surprised when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to take a step back from royal duties on Wednesday. However, plenty of people admitted that they were looking forward to watching the events play out on the popular Netflix show, The Crown. One person wrote: "When #TheCrown catches up to the present day it’s going to be absolutely scandalous and I can’t wait," while another person added: "I want Zoe Kravitz to play Meghan Markle in #TheCrown."

Harry and Meghan announced a step back from royal duties

Chatting to the BBC, producer Susie Mackie previously said: "I think we'll probably…we won’t travel to the present day. To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day." The upcoming series, which will cover Prince Charles and Diana's wedding, will be set in the 1970s – 1980s. Speaking about the show, Josh O'Connor, who plays the Prince of Wales, told PA: "Well, it's the Diana years so we know that period so well. And in terms of Charles himself, if series three was to make people feel empathy and sorry for him, I guess we're going to pull the rug from under him in the next series."

The Crown producer said the show won't go to modern day

Harry and Meghan released a statement confirming their future plans which read: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment." However, it appears that Buckingham Palace was unaware that the couple were due to release a statement, and responded with a statement which read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

