Everything you need to know about Netflix's You season two The creepy drama You is nearly back on our screens! Get all of the info

The Netflix show You was a massive success when it premiered in 2018, and the second season to the popular psychological thriller is just around the corner. Ahead of spending the day in front of your telly binge-watching the new series while trying to decide whether you are rooting for Joe or not, we have put together everything you need to know about the show. Find out more here…

What happened in Netflix's You season one?

To recap the events of You season one, Joe fell madly in love with student Beck, and went to any means necessary to court her – which in this case meant stalking her obsessively and murdering her on-and-off boyfriend and her suspicious best friend, Peach. Eventually (and spoiler alert here), Beck discovered that Joe was a serial killer, and is kept in the glass cage in his book store cellar. After making a daring escape, Beck is killed by Joe, who then sees himself fulfilling Beck's legacy of making her a successful writer by publishing an anthology of short stories she wrote while held captive. In the final few moments of the series, Joe is shocked when his ex-girlfriend, Candace, appears out of thin air, despite having previously been missing.

What can we expect from You season two?

According to the trailer, it looks like Joe escapes his situation in NYC (after all, he had just murdered three people and been confronted by an ex who clearly knew everything there was to know about him), by moving to Los Angeles. Moving into a new apartment as Will, it looks like he was instantly a suspicious figure to one of his new neighbours, who comments that he isn't on any sort of social media. He also, unsurprisingly, becomes infatuated with a new girl, aptly named 'Love'. Watch the trailer here:

Who is in the cast of You season two?

Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley plays Joe/Will, the handsome, murdering psychopath, while Victoria Pedretti plays the new object of his desires, Love Quinn. You might recognise Victoria from Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, where she plays Nell Crain. Meanwhile, Heathers actor James Scully plays Love's brother, Forty Quinn, and Jenna Ortega, who is perhaps best known for her role as young Jane in Jane the Virgin, plays Ellie Alves. Ambyr Childers, who plays Candace, will also be back for season two.

When will You season two be out and where can I watch?

You season two will be released in full on December 26, and will be available on Netflix.