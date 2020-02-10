James Corden and Rebel Wilson mock Cats in hilarious Oscars moment - WATCH The Best Visual Effects award went to 1917

James Corden and Rebel Wilson were quite happy to make fun of the critically panned film Cats at the Oscars on Sunday, and presented the award for Best Visual Effects in full costume as their characters, Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat. Taking to the stage, they said: "As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects." The audience were in fits of laughter over the pairs antics, with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson among those caught having a giggle.

The pair presented the award in their Cats costumes

After announcing the nominees, the pair then pretending to swat at the microphone stand. Viewers were delighted by the funny moment, with one writing: "Glad to see them taking it on the chin and having a laugh. At least they have a sense of humour about it." Another person added: "This was so funny! I wasn't expecting James and Rebel to come out as their cats! I loved it though!"

James and Rebel presented the Best Visual Effects award

It was an exciting night at the Oscars on Sunday as Parasite made history by becoming the first foreign language film ever to win the award for Best Picture. The film, which follows a family who manage to scam their way into working for a wealthy family, also won Best Director, Best Foreign Language film and Best Original Screenplay. It was also a big night for stars including Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Joaquin Phoenix, all of whom won an Oscar for the first time for Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor respectively. Joaquin paid tribute to his late brother, River, in his emotional speech, saying: "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said, 'Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.'"

