It was a seriously memorable night at the Oscars on Sunday - with everything from Eminem's Lose Yourself performance to Parasite's history-making Best Picture win among some of the evening's highlights. But did you spot all of the most memorable moments of the night? As well as the funniest and most emotional moments, here are just some of the things you might have missed...

Billie Eilish's reaction to presenters becomes an instant meme

Billie Eilish looked unsurprisingly confused during Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph's comedy bit while presenting the award for Best Costume Design. The pair began to hilariously sing a variety of fashion-themed songs including These Boots Are Made for Walkin' and Lady in Red when the camera panned to Billie, who looked momentarily confused. While some viewers were annoyed by the seemingly less-than-impressed reaction to Kristin and Maya's performance, others pointed out that it was likely that she had spotted herself being filmed on the big screen.

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

A supportive Timothée Chalametet spotted!

Unsurprisingly, the Timothée Chalametet fans were out in force on Twitter during the Oscars ceremony - and were delighted when they spotted the Call Me By Your Name actor smiling and cheering his Little Women co-star, Saoirse Ronan, after her name was called out in the Best Actress nominations. One person tweeted: "Look at how happy @RealChalamet is at Saoirse Ronan," while another added: "I was hoping someone would post this cause it was so darn cute."

Josh Gad mocks John Travolta's Idina Menzel mix up

Josh Gad couldn't help but make a jokey reference to John Travolta's iconic mishap at the 2013 Oscars, where he introduced Frozen star Idina Menzel as 'Adele Dazeem'. Taking to the stage to introduce a performance from Frozen 2 at the awards ceremony, Josh joked: "The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled, is our Elsa." Of course, the audience cottoned on and loved the subtle shade from the Book of Mormon star!

WATCH: Josh jokes about John Travolta's name mishap

Tom Hanks wants the lights back on for Parasite

Since the Academy Awards do have to impose time restraints, it was no surprise when they started to wrap up the winners of Best Picture - Parasite. However, the audience didn't have a positive reaction to the Oscar bosses turning down the lights while the cast and crew made their speeches - and Tom Hanks in particular can be seen shouting and gesturing for the lights to come back on - which of course they did! Not even the Academy can ignore Tom!

WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix in tears while paying emotional tribute to late brother River during Oscar speech

Sir Elton John has won one Oscar for each of his sons

Sir Elton John made a sweet reference to his sons, Elijah and Zachary, after picking up his second Oscar for Best Original Song for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again. Chatting at a press conference for Elton John AIDS Foundation, he told HELLO! and other reporters: "[Bernie Taupin and I] been 53 years together and it seems like after 53 years we got recognised for a song that was so important to the film, about the film, about my life. This is a 12-year journey, a 53-year journey with him, a 26-year with David, my husband, and everyone in the film who contributed - all the actors, the director, the producers, Taron Egerton, the record company, the film company [that] we've made friends with. I am so moved, so overwhelmed. I have two Oscars now, one each for my boys. We've already been FaceTiming in the car. I'm thrilled because I love this man so much, and without him I wouldn't be here." He previously won an Oscar in 1995 for Lion King's Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

