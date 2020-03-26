13 upcoming TV shows to get excited about There's plenty of new shows out soon

It might seem that, at the moment, TV has been having a hard time with plenty of favourites like Peaky Blinders and The Handmaid's Tale being postponed or cancelled over the coronavirus. However, it's not all doom and gloom as there's still many TV shows that are post-production and due for release in the coming months to keep us entertained while we're stuck inside. From new gems on ITV like Quiz, to returning favourites like After Life on Netflix, here's a round-up of the shows to get excited about hitting out screens soon.

Save Me Too – April

Lennie James reprises his role as Nelson 'Nelly' Rowe, a man whose estranged daughter Jody went missing in the first series. In the second instalment, Nelly is still desperate to find his daughter – despite many trying to convince him she's dead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Save Me Too on Sky - official trailer

Will the truth out? Suranne Jones and Stephen Graham also star. Catch up on series one of Save Me on Sky and NOWTV.

Quiz – April

This brand new drama from ITV tells the extraordinary and true story of Major Charles Ingram, a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? who managed to scoop the jackpot in 2001, with the help of his wife Diana. Succession and Pride and Prejudice star Matthew Macfayden plays Charles, Fleabag's Sian Clifford plays Diana and Michael Sheen is set to star as Chris Tarrant. We cannot wait for this!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Quiz on ITV - first look

Gordon Gino and Fred: American Road Trip – April

We could all do with a bit of light relief at the moment. And what better way with much-loved TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix. The trio are back on ITV for an American road trip and the show will no doubt be full of outrageous and hilarious moments. The three men are set to travel the States, seeing sights such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Texas – to name a few. Buckle up!

Gordon, Gino and Fred are off on an American adventure

The Innocence Files – April 15

Brand new documentary series The Innocence Files on Netflix tells the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful convictions. The nine-part series focuses on three main parts: The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. The synopsis states the series will "expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process".

The Innocence Files is coming soon to Netflix

After Life Series 2 – April 24

It wasn't long ago that Ricky Gervais announced he was set to bring back his latest comedy After Life to Netflix and fans were ecstatic. And now, the time has almost come. Towards the end of April we'll get to see the next part of Tony's life after the first series saw him deal with the tragic passing of his wife, Lisa. For series two, Tony is still grieving but he's determined to become a better friend to those around him. The first series made us cry with both tears of laughter and sadness, and we're sure the second won't disappoint.

We can't wait for After Life to return

Normal People – Spring

Sally Rooney's incredibly successful second novel has been adapted for a BBC three series and it looks amazing. The 12-episode series focuses on Marianne and Connell, a young Irish couple trying to navigate teenage love in an awkward and unique situation. Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Marianne, alongside Paul Mescal, who's doing his first TV role as the other main character, Connell.

Sally Rooney's Normal People has been adapted for TV

The Barking Murders – Spring

The Barking Murders is a three-part drama coming to BBC One in the Spring. The series tells the harrowing true story of the so-called 'grindr killer' Stephen Port, a serial attacker and murderer, who received a lift sentence back in 2016 for his heinous crimes. Playing the role of the killer is Stephen Merchant (The Office, Extras). Sheridan Smith also stars as murder victim Anthony Walgate’s mother, Sarah Sak.

Stephen Merchant is set to star in upcoming BBC drama

Killing Eve series three – TBC

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are back. Nearly, anyway. The third instalment of hugely popular Killing Eve is set to return to BBC America in April, as it did the previous year with series two. In the UK, series two landed in June, so here's hoping the pattern is followed this year, and we'll have a much-needed summer filled with Villanelle.

Villanelle will be back on our screens soon

Marcella – Summer

Anna Friel reprises her role as the troubled detective, Marcella. The latest instalment in the drama will "delve further into the psychology" of the detective and follow her new line of work as an undercover cop. Filming completed in 2019, and while there's no official date set in stone yet, the reported release is around May time.

Marcella is set to return for its third series soon

The Boys season two – TBC

Earlier in the month, the second series of The Boys on Amazon was due to be shown as a 'first look' at a film festival, but the event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. However, the season is post-production, and a teaser clip has since been released, so it's looking likely that it'll be on our screens around July, according to TechRadar. The action series is a fantastic spin on superhero fiction. Catch up on series one now on Amazon Prime.

The Boys on Amazon

Derry Girls series three – TBC

The much loved Channel Four comedy was confirmed for a third series back in early 2019 and it's reportedly coming to screens around May this year. The sitcom tells the story of five friends growing up in Londonderry during the Troubles of the 90s as they navigate the often scary political climate as well as being a teenager. Hilarious and heart-warming, we cannot wait for this show to return. Catch up on the first two series on All4 now.

Derry Girls has proven hugely popular

The North Water – TBC

Stephen Graham, Jack O'Connell and Colin Farrell all feature in this upcoming mini-series for BBC Two based on the novel of the same name. Although there's no confirmed release date, filming reportedly wrapped last year and it's thought to released in the autumn. The series is set in the late nineteenth century and tells the story of the exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer. In a statement for the show, actor Stephen said: "Filming on the ship was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. To be so privileged to see such beautiful animals like polar bears in their natural habitat – albeit an ever changing one, sadly – was truly remarkable."

Jack O'Connell is set to star in The North Water

Honour – Autumn

This two-part drama series stars Keeley Hawes as a lead detective investigating the murder of 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by her family for falling in love with the wrong man. The show, which is based on true events, was due to be released in the spring, however ITV confirmed in a statement that it's now set to be released in the autumn. We're counting down the months for this one.

Keeley Hawes will star in Honour on ITV

