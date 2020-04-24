Ant and Dec poke fun at Gary Barlow in cheeky post Will the Britain's Got Talent presenters be bringing out PJ and Duncan once more?

Ant and Dec have poked fun at their pal Gary Barlow after he slated the phrase 'drop the mic' on Twitter. Joking on the social media channel, the Take That band member wrote: "I’m not sure about this ‘mic drop’ phrase - I have a beautiful collection of mics, old, new, rare and unique. They’re simply not to be dropped. Like, ever ! Anyone caught dropping my mic will be in serious [expletive]."

Ant and Dec joked with Gary

The cheeky duo then replied to the tweet, writing: "How do you feel if someone was to ‘wreck the mic’ Asking for a friend (PJ) Cheers, Duncan." Fans were delighted by the fun exchange, with one writing: "I always thought PJ and Duncan should have done a duet with the Rainbow cast called 'Let's get ready to Bungle,'" while another suggested that Ant and Dec perform as PJ and Duncan for one of Gary's Crooner Sessions, writing: "#Croonersessions please make this happen!!!!! That would make me mega smile!"

READ: Line of Duty star Stephen Graham has bad news about Peaky Blinders role

Gary joked about the saying 'drop the mic'

It has been a notable month for Ant McPartlin, and he and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong officially divorced on Friday, two years after splitting up back in 2018. The 44-year-old presenter was granted a decree absolute this week, and while the former couple are yet to confirm the news, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan on Thursday night which read: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

READ: Viewers praise Michelle Dockery and Chris Evans' drama Defending Jacob - watch