Reality show star arrested in connection to death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie, 25

Reality show star Daniel Silva, who is known for appearing in the US series Ink Masters, has been arrested in connection to the death of Corey La Barrie, who was tragically killed on his 25th birthday on Sunday. In a statement released to PEOPLE, the LAPD said: "The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder."

Corey died aged 25

The statement continued: "A 2020 McLaren 600LT was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue. The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Daniel (left) has been arrested

Corey's mum, Lissa Burton, announced the devastating news of his death in an Instagram post on Monday, which read: "My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today… No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

Corey's brother Jarrad wrote: "This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident… I don’t how I’m supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already, this isn’t fair. Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so... much. Life’s never gonna be the same without you."

