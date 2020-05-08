Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82, according to Channel 4. A statement from the channel and the show's production company Studio Lambert was released on behalf of June's family on Friday evening. It read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

"As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013 June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series. Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair.

"A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team."

June and her husband Leon were fan favourites on Gogglebox

The statement went on to express sympathy for the late star's family, saying: "Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks."

Although no further information was offered, the statement clarified that June's death was unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last October, June left her Liverpool home in order to be closer to her family. Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: "Goodbye Liverpool my home for 62 years! Reluctantly leaving. Thank you guys I’ll miss your warmth, humour and affection! Very special people."

