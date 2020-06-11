Murder in the Outback viewers convinced Bradley Murdoch is innocent 

Murder in the Outback: the Falconio and Lees Mystery viewers are convinced that Bradley Murdoch, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Peter Falconio, is innocent after the finale of the fascinating true-crime documentary. Taking to Twitter to discuss the Channel 4 show, which looks at the disappearance of Peter back in 2001, one person wrote: "Bradley Murdoch didn’t do it. Convinced. Poor guy."

READ: Why Murder in the Outback fans are convinced Peter Falconio is still alive

Bradley is serving a life sentence for the death of Peter Falconio

Another added: "I think Peter & Joanne bought a joint from Murdoch as he was a dealer, that's how a tiny fragment of his DNA got on Joanne's top. The pair then drove into the Outback to execute their plan to fake Peters death for a monetary reward (insurance)." Others even called for a retrial, with one person writing: "Man deserves a retrial. There’s no way someone can watch this and 100% without a doubt think this is a fair conviction. Something stinks!"

READ: Kris Marshall reveals the real reason he quit Death in Paradise

Joanne Lees survived the incident

However, others were convinced that the right man was in prison, with one writing: "Watched #murderintheoutback with interest, having covered some of Bradley Murdoch's murder trial as a journalist. Sorry to be boring but still convinced he killed Falconio." Bradley has appealed his conviction twice since being found guilty of Peter's murder in 2005, with one being rejected and the other cancelled. He has always denied his involvement in Peter's disappearance.

Viewers recently suggested that Peter might still be alive after a couple who worked at a service station near to the crime revealed that they were certain that they had seen him after his disappearance. Robert Brown explained: "I was reading the race results in the paper and I heard the door squeak, and Melissa was on the other side and she’s yelling out to me. She yelled at me again and then the next minute she turned the paper over and on the front page there was a picture of a gentleman down in the bottom right-hand corner and she tapped it. I put the paper down and walked around the corner and then bang I am looking straight at this bloke I saw in the paper. I was sort of in shock."