Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt once played Joanne Lees in Murder in the Outback film

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery has shocked and fascinated viewers as it looks at the horrific 2001 disappearance of Peter Falconio, and how his girlfriend Joanne Lees managed to escape. However, it is a story that has been told time and time again, including in the television film Joanne Lees: Murder in the Outback starring Joanne Froggatt as Joanne.

Joanne with her Murder in the Outback co-stars

The ITV film was released back in 2007, and saw Joanne sporting a black bob as she recreated the true crime incident. Speaking about the role at the time, Joanne told The Guardian: "She went through this terribly traumatic experience and just imagining this happening so far away from home makes you realise how strong she must have been." She added that she was nervous while filming in the outback at night "especially when I think of Joanne and everything she went through".

READ: Is Peter Falconio still alive? Murder in the Outback viewers confused by latest episode

The real Joanne has spoken out about her experience

Co-producer Spencer Campbell added: "It's going to be a broad look at how the case was handled and how difficult it is to prosecute when you don't have a body or even a murder weapon. We've obviously researched it pretty thoroughly, so really it's a story about how difficult it was to bring Murdoch to justice."

READ: 7 exciting new shows and films to watch on Netflix this week

Joanne Lees has previously spoken about her terrifying experience, and told 60 Minutes: "I just felt the isolation that I was completely alone. I was screaming for Pete to come and help me, he didn't return. Now I realise that Peter had already lost his life but I didn't want to accept that... I didn't have a choice; I wanted to leave but I was terrified... after evading Murdoch, I didn't want to then come out of hiding and him to find me."