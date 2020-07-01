7 period dramas to watch if you love Downton Abbey

Fans have been loving rewatching Downton Abbey from the beginning on ITV3, but what's next on the must-watch list? If you're in the mood for more gowns, petticoats, afternoon tea and beautiful balls, then you're in luck. We have put together the top period dramas that you can try after your Downton rewatch right here, enjoy!

The Luminaries

This lush period drama follows a murder mystery that is sparked with the death of Crosbie Wells, a local man who is found dead in his modest home while surrounded by a fortune of gold bars. Around the same time, a much-liked man named Emery Staines goes missing, and a young prostitute, Anna, is arrested for an attempted suicide. The entire series is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Green stars in the BBC period drama, The Luminaries

Medici

Fancy a rich Italian period drama? The Netflix series is hugely popular in Italy, and season three follows Lorenzo as he faces a military coalition from the Pontifical states and Naples following the Pazzi conspiracy breakdown - forcing him to travel to Naples to negotiate peace terms (oh, and there is plenty of romance drama along the way as well). Check the three seasons out on Netflix.

The Great

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with STARZPLAY, the story follows the beginnings of Russian Empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she travels to Russia to marry the Emperor, Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Finding her new husband to be an idiot, Catherine begins to scheme to take control of her life in her new surroundings.

Outlander

A World War II nurse goes on her second honeymoon in Scotland after the war, touches some ancient stones and falls into the past. That's right, it's a period drama within a period drama! While trying to work out how to get back to her own time, Claire falls in with a Highland clan, and in love with the beautiful Jamie Fraser. Will she choose her husband back in the 1940s, or stay with her 18th Century beau? Either way, it is a costume drama galore! You can watch all five seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See a sneak peek of what to expect from Outlander

Gentleman Jack

The BBC drama is an adaptation of the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, a 19th-century woman who would write coded entries about her lesbian love affairs. The show focuses on Anne's most meaningful relationship with Ann Walker, and how the pair became the first married gay couple in the UK. It is a fabulous, witty and heartfelt story, and it absolutely worth a watch! Go to BBC iPlayer for the full first season.

Belgravia

From the mind of Downton creator Julian Fellowes, Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelons of 19th century London society. The plot focuses on the Trenchard family, who have recently ascended to the aristocratic society, and a scandal they're forced to keep secret from everyone around them. However, the Trenchards soon discover that it's going to haunt them, and their reputation is at risk. The show is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

The White Princess

Starring Jodie Comer, the show follows Elizabeth of York as she married Henry VII, effectively ending the long-raging War of the Roses by uniting the houses of York and Lancaster - even if the newlyweds do hate one another as well as their respective families. This is just one in a series, and fans can also check out The White Queen and The Spanish Princess. Watch free on Amazon Prime Video.

