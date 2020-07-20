Everything you need to know on Catching A Killer: A Diary From the Grave The true crime documentary is back on our screens

True crime documentaries have shown no signs of decreasing in popularity in recent times thanks to gripping programmes on BBC, Netflix and more. And it seems that the Channel 4 series Catching A Killer is no different.

MORE: ITV announces three-part sequel to 1999 film The Murder of Stephen Lawrence

Channel 4 are airing Catching A Killer: A Diary From The Grave on Monday evening

The most recent instalment in the collection of episodes, A Diary From the Grave, was originally aired in January 2020, but Channel 4 are bringing the 90 minute programme back for viewers to enjoy all over again, or for those that missed the first time to get another chance at watching. The popular true crime series first began in 2017, and has seen five documentaries come out of the franchise. Want to know a bit more ahead of Monday's episode? Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal in tears after mum's hilarious misunderstanding

What is Catching A Killer: A Diary from the Grave about?

Catching A Killer is a true to life documentary series that focuses on a number of cases that has shocked British authorities in recent years. Thames Valley Police officers and detectives work to solve different murder cases. The most recent episode, which airs on Monday, focuses on a murder inquiry that began after the death of retired English teacher and author Peter Farquhar back in 2015. At first, the death was not treated as suspicious, but after more evidence arose, detectives were lead to pursue the possibility of murder. During the documentary, officers examined Peter's diaries which helped uncover the tragic story.

The true crime series has aired five episodes since 2017

What did previous episodes of Catching A Killer focus on?

Previous episodes of Catching A Killer also worked with Thames Valley Police detectives to uncover the truths behind heinous murder cases. The first episode, which premiered in April 2017, focused on the the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three. Episode two focused on the death of antiquarian Adrian Greenwood; episode three explored the murder of 18-year-old Suhaib Mohammed, while episode four detailed the murder case of Hang Yin Leung.

When is Catching A Killer: A Diary From the Grave on TV?

Catching A Killer: A Diary From The Grave airs on Monday night at 10pm on Channel 4. Previous episodes are available to watch on the All 4 website.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.