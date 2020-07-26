Meet the all-star cast of BBC's A Suitable Boy Are you looking forward to watching?

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, the TV adaptation of A Suitable Boy is coming to BBC and fans cannot wait to watch.

The brand new show, which starts on Sunday evening, is a six-part series written by Pride & Prejudice writer Andrew Davies and BAFTA-winning director Mira Nair. But who's in the drama? The series features an extensive list of Bollywood stars – let's meet them below…

Tanya Maniktala - Lata Mehra

The leading character is Lata Mehra. Lata is a university student living in 1950 North India, determined to create her own destiny, contrary to her mother's wishes to find "a suitable boy". Playing her is Tanya Maniktala, who is relatively new to the film and TV world but has appeared in one other show called Flames.

Rasika Dugal - Savita Mehra Kapoor

Lata's older sister is Savita Mehra Kapoor who has married university lecturer Pran Kapoor. Savita is portrayed by Rasika Dugal has been in a number of other successful shows such as Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime and Dehli Crime on Netflix. Her husband Pran is played by Gagan Dev Riar who also works in film and TV.

Mahira Kakkar - Rupa Mehra

Lata's mother, Rupa, is determined for her daughter to find a "suitable boy" to settle down with. Rupa is played by Mahira Kakker. Viewers will recognise the actress from her roles in Orange is The New Black as Chaarumathi and Blue Bloods.

Ishaan Khatter - Maan Kapoor

Playing Lata's brother-in-law and son of important politician is Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan is a hugely successful Bollywood star and has been in titles such as Half Widow, Beyond the Clouds and many more.

Tabu - Saeeda Bai

Tabu is an award-winning film actress who is known as a "legend" in Bollywood. She's appeared in credits such as Life of Pi, Jai Ho and plenty others. In the BBC drama, she's playing Saeeda Bai, a musician with whom Maan falls in love with.

Ram Kapoor - Mahesh Kapoor

Mahesh Kapoor is Maan's politician father – who disapproves of his son's love interest – played by Ram Kapoor. Ram is perhaps best known for hosting the Indian version of The Bachelorette and has also starred in TV shows like Kasamh Se and more.

Danesh Razvi - Kabir Durrani

Kabir is Lata's first love interest and is played by Danesh Razvi. The BBC drama is Danesh first major TV role, and the first of many we can imagine!

Mikhail Sen - Amit Chatterji

After Danesh, Lata finds love with poet Amit, who is played by Mikhail Sen.

Mikhail has enjoyed success in the theatre before his TV career and is perhaps best known for playing Helenus in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Troilus and Cressida. Many other well-known names appear in the series including, Haresh Khanna, Shubham Saraf, Joyeeta Dutta, and more.

