4 brand new dramas coming to ITV in 2020 - including David Tennant show We can't wait to tune into these new 2020 shows

As much as we have enjoyed revisiting some of our favourite series during lockdown, we can't wait to check out these brand new dramas coming this autumn to ITV. From David Tennant's brand new crime drama to Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes latest project, we think we're going to be very entertained! Check out the new shows here...

The Singapore Grip

Adapted by the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name, this satirical drama is set during World War II and follows a Briths Family who are living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion.

The synopsis for the six-part drama reads: "Luke Treadaway plays the reluctant hero, whilst David Morrissey is the ruthless rubber merchant who tries to manipulate his future. Charles Dance also stars as Morrissey’s business partner alongside Jane Horrocks, Colm Meaney, Georgia Blizzard, and Elizabeth Tan, as a beautiful and intriguing Chinese refugee."

Des

This true-crime TV series looks at one of Britain's most notorious criminals, Dennis Nilsen, who murdered boys and young men over a five year period in the late 70s to early 80s. The killer would offer his victims food or a place to stay at his London flat. While David will play Dennis, Line of Duty star Daniel Mays plays the detective, DCI Peter Jay, who brought Nilsen to justice.

Honour

Starring Keeley Hawes as the real-life detective DCI Caroline Goode, this two-part drama follows the true story of how five killers were apprehended following the murder of Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered for falling in love with the wrong man. The synopsis reads: "Honour tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz."

The Sister

Starring Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel and Years and Years star Russell Tovey, the synopsis for this exciting new show reads: "An unwelcome face from the past, Bob, (played by Bertie Carvel) appears with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s (Russell Tovey) world apart. And Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family." Sounds intriguing, right?