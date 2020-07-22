The Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has both shocked and gripped fans with its tragic yet fascinating stories. The show, which is a reboot of the eighties classic, premiered earlier this month and consists of six different cases that were previously unsolved.

WATCH: Unsolved Mysteries Netflix - Official Trailer

But it seems there's been a major update regarding the case of Alonzo Brooks, who went missing from a house party in rural Kansas in 2004 and was eventually found dead. The official account for Unsolved Mysteries tweeted that the case had been officially reopened by authorities and that his body was being exhumed.

Alonzo died after attending a house party in 2004

The tweet read: "Update: The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed this morning. His case was recently reopened by the @FBI who are offering a $100K reward for tips leading to an arrest. If you know something please come forward. #unsolvedmysteries #Justiceforalonzobrooks."

The Netflix show has got everyone talking

While Alonzo's death is currently unexplained, many authorities and those that know him believe his death was a racially motivated hate-crime. He was one of only three black people at the gathering of over 100 gatherers and, according to a U.S Attorney, many had made racist comments to him.

The FBI are working on Alonzo's case again

A number of viewers took to the comments section to express their determination to get justice for Alonzo and his family, as well as sharing their theories on what happened. One person wrote underneath: "I wish the show had interviewed non-friends of Brooks that attended that party as well as the last person made responsible for bringing him home."

Another said: "Oh I'm so glad this case is getting this attention. I really fell for this kid when I watched the unsolved mysteries on Netflix. My heart just broke to look at him and think he suffered. His poor family. Hoping they find some peace." A third person wrote: "Let's hope the exhumation reveals new evidence that the law enforcement agencies there can do a proper job with this time... and find who at that party did it."

