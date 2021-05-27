Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock child star Kevin Clark following death aged 32 Kevin Clark was best known for playing Freddy in the hit film

Jack Black has paid a heartbreaking tribute to one of his School of Rock co-stars Kevin Clark, who passed away aged 32 after being involved in a cycling accident. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kevin was hit by a car at a "notoriously dangerous" intersection while cycling on Wednesday morning, and later died in hospital.

Sharing two photos of himself with Kevin on Instagram, Jack wrote: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clark as Freddy in School of Rock

Miranda Cosgrove, who played Summer in the popular film, also posted snaps of Kevin, writing: "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

Jack paid tribute to Kevin on Instagram

In the film, Kevin played Freddy Jones, who joins Ned's classroom band as the drummer. Fans also paid tribute to the child star, who had left acting but continued to teach music. One person tweeted: "Kevin Clark, the guy who played Freddy in School of Rock, was killed by a car while he was on his bike yesterday. School of Rock is an all-time favourite and his performance as Freddy always added this undeniable punk charisma. RIP. Praying for his family, man."

Another added: "Really sad to hear about the passing of Kevin Clark this morning. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.