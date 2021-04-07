Paul Ritter's Friday Night Dinner co-star Tamsin Greig shares touching tribute to actor 

Tamsin Greig has shared a beautiful tribute to the late Paul Ritter, revealing that the pair collaborated on a BBC Radio 4 adaptation of the novel Meet Me at the Museum by Anne Youngson just a few weeks before he passed away.

MORE: Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour aged 54

Writing on The Guardian, Tamsin said: "It took enormous courage and effort for him to record the drama remotely from his home when he was so ill, and I am honoured that he so willingly agreed to do it. It is a fine legacy and tribute to his artistry, and a gift of time and experience that I will treasure."

She continued: "I am eternally grateful that our paths crossed. His kindness, attention to detail and phenomenal memory, his passion for music and football, his devotion to his beautiful family, his complete inability to accept a compliment, and his quiet, loyal, compassionate friendship will stay with me forever. The world is a less brilliant place without Paul in it. Go lightly, my friend. You are deeply beloved."

Paul and Tamsin with their onscreen sons on Friday Night Dinner

Paul sadly passed away on Monday from a brain tumour. A statement from his agent read: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

"He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour. Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

MORE: Celebrities who have sadly passed away in 2021

Paul began his career in television just under 30 years ago, appearing in the police drama The Bill. He went on to star in the likes of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Quantum of Solace and HBO's hit series Chernobyl as well as before the Channel 4 comedy, Friday Night Dinner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.