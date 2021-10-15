Everything you need to know about Joan Collins: age, children, net worth and more From her five marriages to her incredible fortune

Joan Collins is an iconic actress who is known for a number of high-profile roles, not least as Alexis Colby in the nighttime soap Dynasty, a role she inhabited for ten years.

But what do you know about Joan's life away from the cameras? From her five marriages to her incredible fortune, keep reading for everything you need to know about her below…

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins shares tales of growing up during the war

How old is Joan Collins?

Joan is 88 years old and she looks absolutely incredible! She previously explained the secret behind her famously ageless looks. "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene," she told HELLO! in 2018. "I've worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I'm very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

Joan when she a fresh-faced 18 year old

Is Joan Collins married?

Joan has been married five during her lifetime. She first tied the knot to Northern Irish actor Maxwell Reed the day after she turned 19 years old in 1952. They split four years later, and in 1963, she wed for a second time to actor and singer-songwriter Anthony Newley. They were together for eight years before they went their separate ways.

She wed her third husband, American businessman Ron Kass in 1972, and their marriage lasted just over a decade. After splitting in 1983, she married former singer Peter Holm in 1985. After a bitter separation, they divorced in 1987.

Since 2002, Joan has been happily married to her fifth husband, Percy Gibson

Since 2002, Joan has been happily married to her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. Last year, the couple spoke to HELLO! about being together 24/7 because of lockdown and revealed that they couldn't be happier in each other's company. "We've become closer than ever," Joan said, while Percy gushed: "I don't think I could have survived the Covid situation with anyone except my wife."

Does Joan Collins have children?

Joan is both a mother and a grandmother! She shares daughter Tara Newley, 57, and son Alexander Newly, 55, with her second husband, Anthony. While Tara works as a television presenter and producer, Alexander has pursued a career in art and is known for painting some of the most iconic figures of stage and screen.

Joan with her son Alexander and daughter Tara

She welcomed another daughter, Katyana, with her third spouse in 1972. Now 48, Katyana has followed in her mother's footsteps and is an actress known for her roles in the 1973 film The Optimists. Joan currently has three grandchildren, Ava, 16, Miel, 22, and Weston, 18.

What is Joan Collins' net worth?

On top of her acting career, Joan is a keen writer and has established herself as a successful author, like her late sister Jackie. She has sold over 50 million copies of her books, which include novels and memoirs. She is also a columnist and has penned pieces for The Times, The Lady and Harper's Bazaar, so it's hardly surprising to hear that she has amassed quite the fortune over her career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joan is now worth a staggering £50million.

