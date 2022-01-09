Around the World in 80 Days: viewers spot major plot hole in episode five Fans took to Twitter

Around the World in 80 Days, the new epic adventure series starring David Tennant as Phileas Fogg, is well underway on the BBC.

While viewers seem to be thoroughly enjoying the thrilling drama, some have noticed a plot hole in the fifth episode.

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series?

Fans of the show have pointed out that despite Phileas Fogg and his gang having little money and room in their suitcase for clothes, they seem to appear in freshly washed and ironed clothing in every episode. One person wrote: "The most astonishing thing about #AroundtheWorldin80Days is that the writers expect us to believe that all three characters have somehow managed to fit six changes of correct Victorian clothing (each piece perfectly clean and pressed) in two duffle bags."

Another person commented: "Where do all these new and clean clothes keep coming from in #AroundTheWorldIn80Days?" While another added: "Thought he lost his bags and clothes, where did the tailored dinner suit come from? #AroundTheWorldIn80Days."

While some fans were distracted by the characters' wardrobe, most viewers enjoyed the episode and took to Twitter to praise the latest instalment.

One person wrote: "Another absolutely brilliant episode of #AroundTheWorldIn80Days," while another added: "Continuing to love #AroundTheWorldIn80Days. Every scene is a treat. Tennant cast to perfection."

Viewers spotted a plot hole in the latest episode

A third person commented: "#AroundTheWorldIn80Days beautiful, sumptuous settings and fabulous performances. Best thing on the BBC in ages," while another wrote: "Great acting, great scenery and perfect January tonic."

For those who have yet to catch up on the BBC's latest drama, it follows Phileas Fogg, who attempts to circumnavigate the world in 80 days after making a £20,000 wager with a snobbish member of the prestigious Reform Club. With the help of journalist Abigail Fix and valet Passepartout, Phileas sets out to make history.

Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch star alongside David Tennant, as well as Jason Watkins, Peter Sullivan and Anthony Flanagan.

