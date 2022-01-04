Around the World in 80 Days confuses fans for this reason Are you watching the new series starring David Tennant?

David Tennant's latest turn as Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days has been blowing fans away since it landed on BBC One on Boxing Day.

MORE: The Tourist viewers aren't happy with this detail in the first episode

However, despite originally airing episodes weekly, many have been left confused (but delighted) to find the remainder of the series available on iPlayer. One person summed up the confusion on Twitter: "It's only taken me a week to realise that rather than waiting for the next episode of Around the World in 80 Days, and I can watch them all on iPlayer instead?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Around the World in 80 Days - official trailer

Another said: "So Around the World in 80 Days episode three and four were great. Loved both of them very much and enjoyed the story. Still don't know why all the episodes weren't released on iPlayer last week after broadcast? #AroundTheWorldIn80Days."

A third also expressed their confusion on the matter on another Twitter thread, writing: "I wondered why they did this, especially when they dumped The Tourist all straight on iPlayer and people said double episodes was to get rid quick."

The period drama tells the story of eccentric Victorian inventor Phileas Fogg, who sets himself a task of circumnavigating the globe in 80 days.

MORE: David Tennant opens up about 'weird' experience working with son in new BBC series

MORE: Four Lives: viewers left 'infuriated' by episode one of the BBC's 'chilling' drama

David Tennant stars as Phileas Fogg

"Fogg is accompanied on the daunting journey by his quick-thinking valet, Passepartout," reads the synopsis, "Along the way, the two are thwarted by a Scotland Yard detective named Fix, who believes Fogg has robbed the Bank of England."

Starring alongside the Doctor Who star is Ibrahim Koma, The Crown star Leonie Benesch, and Jason Watkins. Poldark's Peter Sullivan, A Discovery of Witches actress Lindsay Duncan and Dracula star Dolly Wells make up the rest of the cast.

Viewers may have spotted David's son Ty, making an appearance in the series, too, who plays a New York gang leader.

David opened up about starring alongside Ty for the show, telling The One Show: "It's a mixture of kind of parental pride and worry, I suppose. But actually, the truth is that he's so professional and assured and at home on set that I just really loved it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.