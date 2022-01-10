Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget The trio had kept in touch over the years

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January.

Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

WATCH: Bob Saget played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's TV dad on Full House

The twins shared the role of Bob Saget's character Danny's daughter, Michelle, in the hit sitcom Full House. The trio stayed in contact after finishing the show in 1995, with the twins attending one of Bob's comedy shows back in 2009, and Bob reportedly joining Ash;ey for a party back in 2016.

Police confirmed the news that Bob had passed away at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida after they were called to his hotel room after 4pm EST and discovered Bob unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There has been no information on a cause of death, and detectives told Variety there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Mary-Kate and Ashley said they were 'deeply saddened' by the news

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Department wrote: "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute, with John Stamos writing: "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Bob played Danny in the hit show

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried added: "Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

