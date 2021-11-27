Catherine Zeta-Jones mourns the death of Stephen Sondheim with tearful tribute The star was crushed by the news

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid tribute to musical theater icon, Stephen Sondheim, after he sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The Chicago star took to Instagram to pen a touching message after the master craftsman's death was confirmed.

Alongside a photo with Stephen, she wrote: "R.I.P. dearest Stephen Sondheim. I will cherish each and every moment I shared with you. 'Send in the clowns, isn't it rich, are we a pair, me here at last on the ground, you in mid air.......Send in the clowns.'"

She accompanied her message with tearful emojis and her message was met with an abundance of comments from her fans.

"I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote one, while another added: "Such sad news," and more said his work was incredible.

The legendary US composer and songwriter passed away on 26 November at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

During his celebrated career, he wrote the scores of some of Broadway's best known shows including Follies, Company, and A Little Night Music. He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story.

Catherine paid tribute to the legendary composer and songwriter

His lawyer told the New York Times that Stephen was able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family the day before his sad death.

Catherine wasn't the only celebrity to pay tribute to him as many others took to social media to pay their respects.

Anna Kendrick said it had been the "greatest of privileges" to perform his work and added that the composer's death was "a devastating loss".

Many more mirrored both Catherine and Anna's sentiments with heartfelt posts.

